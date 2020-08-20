UrduPoint.com
UAE Expresses Deep Concern Over Security Conditions In Mali

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:45 AM

UAE expresses deep concern over security conditions in Mali

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has expressed deep concern over the security conditions in the Republic of Mali, re-affirming the importance of ensuring peace and security, and countering terrorism and extremism in the Sahel Region of Africa.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for reason and wisdom to prevail in order to avoid chaos and disorder, reiterating the UAE's support for the countries of the Sahel Region of Africa and its determination to establish peace and stability in Mali and the entire region.

The UAE underscored the importance of focusing efforts on fighting terrorism and extremism and promoting stability and development for the common good of the region's peoples.

