UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Expresses Grave Concern Over Deteriorating Situation In Somalia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

UAE expresses grave concern over deteriorating situation in Somalia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, as a result of ongoing violence and the excessive use of force against civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called upon the interim government and all parties to demonstrate the highest levels of restraint in order to achieve Somalia's aspirations to build a secure and stable future for all.

The UAE affirmed its support for all international efforts and initiatives to conduct transparent and fair elections on the specified date and urged Somali parties to join hands to confront the threat of terrorism and extremism.

The UAE expressed its hope that stability would prevail in Somalia in a way that preserves its national sovereignty and fulfills the aspirations of its brotherly people.

Related Topics

Somalia UAE Mogadishu United Arab Emirates All Government

Recent Stories

Russian Cosmonauts at ISS Resume Attempts to Locat ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 36 lives, infects 1,340 more peopl ..

11 minutes ago

GNSS Winter School to start from Feb 22

11 minutes ago

Presidency to host int'l moot on religious freedom ..

11 minutes ago

Skyrocketing Ginger prices up-set women

15 minutes ago

4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.