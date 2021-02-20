UAE expresses grave concern over deteriorating situation in Somalia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, as a result of ongoing violence and the excessive use of force against civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called upon the interim government and all parties to demonstrate the highest levels of restraint in order to achieve Somalia's aspirations to build a secure and stable future for all.

The UAE affirmed its support for all international efforts and initiatives to conduct transparent and fair elections on the specified date and urged Somali parties to join hands to confront the threat of terrorism and extremism.

The UAE expressed its hope that stability would prevail in Somalia in a way that preserves its national sovereignty and fulfills the aspirations of its brotherly people.