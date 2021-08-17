UrduPoint.com

UAE Expresses Hope For Stability In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

UAE expresses hope for stability in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The UAE confirmed that it is closely following recent developments in brotherly Afghanistan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its hope that Afghan parties will exert all efforts to establish security and achieve stability and development in Afghanistan in a manner that fulfils the hopes and aspirations of its brotherly people.

Related Topics

Afghanistan UAE All

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI ..

Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI series against Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Russia Records 20,958 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 20,958 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand moves to top level 4 alert over new CO ..

New Zealand moves to top level 4 alert over new COVID-19 case

4 minutes ago
 China to send 251 athletes to Tokyo 2020 Paralympi ..

China to send 251 athletes to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

6 minutes ago
 Fall of Kabul: Time for Afghan leadership to unite ..

Fall of Kabul: Time for Afghan leadership to unite for broad-based political set ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.