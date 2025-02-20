Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity, Conveys Condolences With Kuwait Over Martyrdom, Injuries Of Army Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAE expresses solidarity, conveys condolences with Kuwait over martyrdom, injuries of army personnel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Kuwait over the martyrdom of two soldiers and injuries of a number of its army personnel during a military exercise.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Kuwait, and to the families of the two martyrs of this tragedy, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.

