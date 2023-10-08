UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and offers condolences over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people over the victims of the earthquake that occurred northwest of Herat, which resulted in deaths and injuries to thousands of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan and to the families of the victims in this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.