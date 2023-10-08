Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Afghan People And Offers Condolences Over Earthquake Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2023 | 04:15 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and offers condolences over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people over the victims of the earthquake that occurred northwest of Herat, which resulted in deaths and injuries to thousands of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan and to the families of the victims in this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Earthquake UAE Herat

Recent Stories

UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to ad ..

UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to advance economic cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

1 hour ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

15 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

17 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

17 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East