UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rainfall

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Argentine Republic, which was impacted by heavy rainfall that resulted in several deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage in the southwestern regions of Argentina.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government of Argentina and its people, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.