UAE Expresses Solidarity With Azerbaijan, Conveys Condolences Over Plane Crash Victims

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and conveyed its sincere condolences to the Republic of Azerbaijan over victims of Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Azerbaijan, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.

