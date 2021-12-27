UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Brazil over the victims of floods that have hit the Brazilian state of Bahia, killing scores of people, leaving tens of thousands displaced, and triggering widespread damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sympathy with the Brazilian government, sending condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to all of the injured.