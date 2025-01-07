Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With China, Conveys Condolences Over Earthquake Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the People’s Republic of China over the victims of the earthquake which occurred in Tibet in the Himalayas, in south-west China, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of China, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

