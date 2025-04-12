UAE expresses solidarity with Dominican Republic, conveys condolences over victims of collapsed building

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Dominican Republic over a collapsed building which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Dominican Republic, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.