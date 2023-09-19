Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Greece, Offers Condolences Over Rescue Team Victims In Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 11:30 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over rescue team victims in Libya

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Greece over the rescue team involved in a car accident while travelling from Benghazi to Derna in Libya, which was devastated by floods, resulting in the death of a significant number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government of the Hellenic Republic, its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

Related Topics

Accident UAE Car Libya Greece From Government

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaaba receives credentials copy of new Qa ..

Noura Al Kaaba receives credentials copy of new Qatari Ambassador

8 minutes ago
 Canada warns India to treat Sikh slaying allegatio ..

Canada warns India to treat Sikh slaying allegation seriously

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls for adequate financing, actio ..

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits city areas to review RWMC clea ..

Commissioner visits city areas to review RWMC cleanliness drive

17 minutes ago
 Anti-Tobacco Act to be implemented in Hyderabad on ..

Anti-Tobacco Act to be implemented in Hyderabad on priority basis: Commissioner

17 minutes ago
 Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after p ..

Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after protests

17 minutes ago
UAE&#039;s humanitarian drive: Urgent action and r ..

UAE&#039;s humanitarian drive: Urgent action and response in Libya

38 minutes ago
 Britain backs probe into killing of Sikh leader in ..

Britain backs probe into killing of Sikh leader in Canada

43 minutes ago
 14 arrested in operation in interior Sindh

14 arrested in operation in interior Sindh

48 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets Iranian president; reiterates ..

48 minutes ago
 DC declares high alert in Mirpurkhas amidst heavy ..

DC declares high alert in Mirpurkhas amidst heavy rain

48 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of ..

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of space exploration

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East