UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Haiti for the victims of the earthquake that struck the south of the country, killing many people, as well as causing injuries.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of Haiti and to the families of the victims over this enormous loss, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.