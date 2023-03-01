UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train collision victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Hellenic Republic over the victims of a tragic accident involving the collision of two trains in the city of Larissa, in the centre of the country, which resulted in multiple deaths and injury to dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Hellenic Republic and the families of the victims. It also wished all the injured a speedy recovery.