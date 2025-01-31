- Home
UAE Expresses Solidarity With India, Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Stampede Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of the stampede in Uttar Pradesh during the Kumbh Mela religious festival, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
