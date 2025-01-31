Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With India, Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Stampede Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 03:30 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede incident

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of the stampede in Uttar Pradesh during the Kumbh Mela religious festival, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

India Injured United Arab Emirates All Government

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

3 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

1 hour ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

3 hours ago
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

4 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

5 hours ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

6 hours ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East