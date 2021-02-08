UrduPoint.com
UAE Expresses Solidarity With India On Victims Of Avalanche

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with India on victims of avalanche

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with India after the floods caused by the avalanche in the Himalayas swept the north of the country, which resulted in loss of life.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed UAE's heartfelt condolences and solace with the Indian Government and families of the victims of this great calamity and wished quick recovery for the injured.

