UAE expresses solidarity with India over victims of cyclone Tauktae

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The UAE expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of India over the victims of the severe cyclone Tauktae, which struck several regions in the country, and left scores of casualties.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of India and to the families of the victims of this painful ordeal while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.