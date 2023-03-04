UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers condolences over victims of fuel depot fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Indonesia over the victims of the fuel depot fire in the capital, Jakarta, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Indonesia and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.