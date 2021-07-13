UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Iraq Over Hussein Hospital Fire

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq over Hussein Hospital fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of Iraq over the victims of the fire that struck Al Hussein Hospital in Nasiriya.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of Iraq and to the families of the victims of this tragic accident, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Iraq UAE Government

Recent Stories

ADAFSA issues two resolutions on violations and fi ..

13 seconds ago

Dubai College of Tourism introduces new pathway to ..

24 seconds ago

Rare art piece to go on display at Alhamra today

2 minutes ago

New Khan Punjab Open Tennis Championship reaches s ..

2 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram calls for global solidari ..

2 minutes ago

One killed, 3 injured in road accidents

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.