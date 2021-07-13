UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq over Hussein Hospital fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of Iraq over the victims of the fire that struck Al Hussein Hospital in Nasiriya.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of Iraq and to the families of the victims of this tragic accident, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.