UAE Expresses Solidarity With Korea, Conveys Condolences Over Plane Crash Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and conveyed its sincere condolences to the Republic of Korea over the victims of the Korean Airlines plane crash, which resulted in dozens of deaths.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with South Korea and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.
