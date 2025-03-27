UAE Expresses Solidarity With Korea, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Fire
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Korea over victims of wildfires in southeastern Korea, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, and the evacuation of tens of thousands.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of the Republic of Korea, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Customs enhances travel experience with seamless passenger clearance for Eid Al Fitr5 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire5 minutes ago
-
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global Code20 minutes ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening20 minutes ago
-
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ Endowment campaign35 minutes ago
-
Masdar completes acquisition of Valle Solar project in Spain35 minutes ago
-
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February49 minutes ago
-
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign50 minutes ago
-
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria50 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award50 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi50 minutes ago
-
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago