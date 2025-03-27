UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Korea over victims of wildfires in southeastern Korea, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, and the evacuation of tens of thousands.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of the Republic of Korea, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured