UAE Expresses Solidarity With Libya And Offers Condolences Over Storm Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2023 | 07:45 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Libya and offers condolences over storm victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Libya over the victims of the floods caused by Storm Daniel, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries, and causing severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the State of Libya and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

