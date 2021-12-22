UAE expresses solidarity with Malaysia, sends condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Malaysia over the victims of severe floods that have hit several states in the country, killing scores of people, leaving tens of thousands displaced, and triggering widespread damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sympathy with the Malaysian government and its peoples, sending condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing speedy recoveries for all the injured, and safety for the displaced.