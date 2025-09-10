UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of train crash

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the United Mexican States after a train crashed into a bus in the State of Mexico, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of Mexico over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.