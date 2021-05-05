UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico over bridge collapse victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the United Mexican States over the victims of the tragic accident caused by an overpass collapse that killed at least 24 people and injured dozens when a train on Mexico City's newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Mexican government and the families of the victims of this grave tragedy and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.