UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus accident

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the bus accident in the Azilal Province, which resulted in multiple deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.