UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers condolences over earthquake victims

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the earthquake that struck southwest of Marrakesh, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Morocco, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.