Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Morocco, Offers Condolences Over Earthquake Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 12:15 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers condolences over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the earthquake that struck southwest of Marrakesh, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Morocco, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake UAE Marrakesh Morocco All Government

Recent Stories

South Africa start ODI series with a win, after fa ..

South Africa start ODI series with a win, after facing whitewash in T20I series

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Paki ..

Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Pakistan next month

16 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 live ..

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 lives in Morocco

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination c ..

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

12 hours ago
 698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

12 hours ago
 Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key orga ..

Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test

12 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific co ..

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

12 hours ago
 Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

12 hours ago
 Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote ..

Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote literacy

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East