UAE Expresses Solidarity With Myanmar, Thailand, Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 03:15 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims of earthquake

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Kingdom of Thailand following the powerful earthquake that struck both countries, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to the governments and peoples of Myanmar and Thailand and the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured in both countries.

