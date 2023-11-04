Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Nepal And Offers Condolences Over Earthquake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Nepal over the victims of the earthquake that struck the west of the country, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

