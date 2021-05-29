UrduPoint.com
UAE Expresses Solidarity With Nigeria Over Boat Capsize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria over boat capsize

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) The UAE expressed its solidarity with the friendly Federal Republic of Nigeria over the victims of an overloaded boat that capsized in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of Nigeria and to the families of the victims of this tragic incident while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

