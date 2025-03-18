UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims of fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with North Macedonia over the victims of a fire in Kočani town, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with North Macedonia and its people, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.