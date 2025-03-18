Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With North Macedonia, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:45 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims of fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with North Macedonia over the victims of a fire in Kočani town, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with North Macedonia and its people, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire United Arab Emirates Macedonia All

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

17 minutes ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

49 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

50 minutes ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

3 hours ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East