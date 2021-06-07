UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victims of train collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Pakistan over the victims of the collision of two passenger trains in the south of the country, which resulted in casualties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation offered its heartfelt condolences and extended its sympathies to the Government of Pakistan and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

The ministry also expressed its wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.