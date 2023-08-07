UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of floods

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Slovenia over the victims of the heavy rains and floods, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, and caused extensive damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Slovenian government and people, and to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.