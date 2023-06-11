UrduPoint.com

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Somalia And Offers Condolences Over Munitions Explosion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 05:15 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Somalia and offers condolences over munitions explosion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Federal Republic of Somalia over the munitions explosion that took place south of the capital Mogadishu which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to numerous people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Somali and to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

