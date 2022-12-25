UrduPoint.com

UAE Expresses Solidarity With South Africa, Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Fuel Tanker Explosion

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2022) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of South Africa over the victims of a fuel tanker explosion in Johannesburg, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of South Africa, as well as to the families of the victims of this tragedy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

