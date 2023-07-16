Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With South Korea And Offers Condolences Over Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with South Korea over the victims of the torrential rains and floods that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the South Korean Government and people, as well as the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

