Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With The United States And Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Wildfires In Hawaii

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 07:00 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with the United States and offers condolences over victims of wildfires in Hawaii

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United States over the victims of wildfires in Hawaii, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the US government and people, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured UAE United States All Government

Recent Stories

PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment f ..

PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment for Pink Salt export facility

41 seconds ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

42 seconds ago
 SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Ge ..

SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Geospatial Applications

19 minutes ago
 EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as pa ..

UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as part of its humanitarian support ..

49 minutes ago
 AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

50 minutes ago
PCB announces team management for Afghanistan ser ..

PCB announces team management for Afghanistan series and ACC Asia Cup

44 seconds ago
 Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private came ..

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

51 minutes ago
 Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in B ..

Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in Basel

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends mino ..

Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends minorities' role in nation-buildin ..

51 minutes ago
 Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

51 minutes ago
 Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebrat ..

Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebration in Dir Upper

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East