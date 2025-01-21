Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With Türkiye, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Hotel Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hotel fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye over the victims of a fire in a hotel in Bolu Province, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Türkiye, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

