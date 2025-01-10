Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With United States, Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Wildfires

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with United States, offers condolences over victims of wildfires

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United States over the victims of wildfires that took place in California, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, as well the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the United States, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured UAE United States All Government

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with United States, offer ..

UAE expresses solidarity with United States, offers condolences over victims of ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 300 keynotes, panels, main sessions at 1 Bill ..

Over 300 keynotes, panels, main sessions at 1 Billion Followers Summit’s third ..

4 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits DUPHAT 2025, witnesses launc ..

Saif bin Zayed visits DUPHAT 2025, witnesses launching of pharmaceutical college

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decree forming Board of T ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decree forming Board of Trustees of Khalifa bin Zayed A ..

50 minutes ago
 SEF 2025 to host 300+ leaders from 45 countries

SEF 2025 to host 300+ leaders from 45 countries

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025 features stellar line ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025 features stellar line-up with seven top 20 players

2 hours ago
Introducing vivo Y200: A Fusion of High-end Design ..

Introducing vivo Y200: A Fusion of High-end Design, Powerful 80W FlashCharge, an ..

2 hours ago
 Growers to be motivated for early cultivation of c ..

Growers to be motivated for early cultivation of cotton crop

2 hours ago
 Building better tomorrow: Uraan Pakistan’s visio ..

Building better tomorrow: Uraan Pakistan’s vision for unified, progressive nat ..

2 hours ago
 Two killed, three injured in Laki Marwat firing in ..

Two killed, three injured in Laki Marwat firing incident

2 hours ago
 Advanced transportation provides robust foundation ..

Advanced transportation provides robust foundation for global, regional trade: C ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazil's Min ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East