UAE Expresses Solidarity With US, Conveys Condolences Over Plane, Helicopter Crashes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences with the United States over the crash of a military helicopter and a civilian plane in the airspace of Washington DC, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of passengers from both aircraft.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the United States and its people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter crashes5 minutes ago
-
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 20245 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law49 minutes ago
-
Ten martyred in Israeli airstrike in northern West Bank1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets2 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US3 hours ago
-
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington5 hours ago
-
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China6 hours ago
-
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes6 hours ago
-
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries14 hours ago
-
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'15 hours ago