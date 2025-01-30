Open Menu

UAE Expresses Solidarity With US, Conveys Condolences Over Plane, Helicopter Crashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 04:15 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter crashes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences with the United States over the crash of a military helicopter and a civilian plane in the airspace of Washington DC, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of passengers from both aircraft.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the United States and its people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

