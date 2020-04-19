UrduPoint.com
UAE Extends Appreciation To Switzerland For Displaying Nation’s Flag On Iconic Mountain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displaying nation’s flag on iconic mountain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent a message of appreciation to the Government of Switzerland for displaying the UAE flag on the iconic Matterhorn Mountain in a gesture of global solidarity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing its gratitude, the UAE affirmed the country’s support for international efforts to demonstrate unity during these challenging circumstances.

The UAE stands with all nations working to combat the virus’ spread and considers the heartfelt act a symbol of global cooperation resonating with the leadership and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, a number of prominent landmarks in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, ADNOC Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Emirates Palace, Khalifa University and the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, will light up with the Swiss flag in the coming days as a reciprocal gesture of support.

The Zermatt Tourism Office, which was responsible for the UAE flag projection, released a statement on April 17 that read: "Many countries suffer from the coronavirus. We give hope and strength to the people of the UAE and the many expats living there. The Matterhorn shines for them tonight. Together we will overcome the crisis. Therefore, we have projected the flag of the UAE at the Matterhorn, more than 1,000 metres (tall). We express our solidarity with the UAE and hope that this sign will give all people hope and courage to overcome the crisis."

