UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for COVID-19 tests globally

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates welcomes the return of all residents who are currently residing abroad, while adhering to the Emirates’ decision on pre-examination before entering the country.

This comes in conjunction with the announcement from National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to expand the approval of the results of medical examinations to include all accredited laboratories by governments in countries around the world.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority has affirmed that all travellers coming from all countries of the world must register on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

They must also communicate with the health centres accredited within their countries to complete the examination process within 96 hours of their flight and show a negative examination result to airlines, to ensure the health and safety of all travellers coming to the country.

It is worth noting that the UAE emphasised the necessity of facilitating travel of residents from abroad countries for purposes of family reunification.

The state also noted the need to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures that were put in place upon their arrival to the UAE, starting with filling in the health form and performing the necessary examination as well as downloading the Al-Hosn application and adhering to all other procedures which have previously been announced.