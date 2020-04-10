UrduPoint.com
UAE Extends Suspension Of Prayers In All Places Of Worship Until Further Notice

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

UAE extends suspension of prayers in all places of worship until further notice

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) UAE announces suspension of prayers in all places of worship across the nation until further notice.

The decision, taken in coordination with the National Crisis Emergency and Disasters Management Authority, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Federal and local health and religious authorities, comes as part of the precautionary measures adopted by the UAE to safeguard public health and safety of public and curb the spread of COVID-19.

