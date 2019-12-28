UrduPoint.com
UAE Extends US$300 Million Of Development Aid To Jordan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAE extends US$300 million of development aid to Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, announced today that it is providing US$300 million in development aid to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The move comes following the directives of President President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and follow through of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Fund said in a statement, "The UAE leadership's decision reaffirms the commitment to standing alongside the brotherly leadership and people of Jordan, reflecting the nation's foreign policy that carries the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continues under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa."

This latest development aid provision, the Fund statement added, highlights the "strong relations between the UAE and Jordan, that are based on brotherhood, mutual interest and respect."

