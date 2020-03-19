UrduPoint.com
UAE Facilitates Evacuation Of South Korean Nationals From Iran

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationals from Iran

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today facilitated the evacuation of 80 individuals from Iran, among them 74 South Korean nationals residing there, in addition to 6 Iranian family members, in response to a request by the South Korean Government in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Iran.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on 5th March to discuss the two countries’ special strategic partnership. During the call, His Highness underscored the UAE’s readiness to offer all forms of support and assistance in combating COVID-19.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a phone call with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on 9th March to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

Coordinating the evacuation was conducted by transporting the passengers from Tehran last night on a chartered flight to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, where they were subsequently transported onboard an Asiana Airlines flight to Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The evacuation occurred in coordination with the competent authorities and the General Civil Aviation Authority.

