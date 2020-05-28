UrduPoint.com
UAE Facilitates Return Of 100 Yemeni Nationals To Their Home Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th May 2020 (WAM) - As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts, the UAE today facilitated the return of 100 Yemeni citizens to Yemen.

This initiative came in coordination with the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in the UAE, wherein the necessary health measures were taken and medical tests were conducted to ensure the health and safety of the Yemeni nationals and verify they were not infected with COVID-19 prior to boarding the flight back to their home country.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed in a statement that in reflection of the solid brotherly relations between the two countries, and in efforts to support the people of Yemen, the UAE repatriated 100 Yemeni citizens at their request.

For its part, the Yemeni Embassy in the UAE expressed its deep appreciation for the notable efforts made by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in returning the Yemeni citizens to their country and for the hospitality that the Yemeni citizens in question received during their stay in the UAE.

