UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry championships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) The UAE Falcons Federation has announced Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of the upcoming season of Telwah Falconry Championship and Expo 2020 Dubai’s Shield for National Falcon Breeding.

Overseen by the UAE Falcons Federation, in cooperation with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, the Expo 2020 Telwah Falconry Championship will be held from 7-15 December and features three categories, namely: the Sheikhs Category; the Public Category; and another Public Category for owners. Carrying a total prize money of AED3.84 million, the Championship will include 15 rounds. The top three winners in all rounds will be crowned during a ceremony that will coincide with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Commenting on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Falcons Federation, expressed his happiness of Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of the UAE Falcons Federation championships.

His Highness said that the Telwah Falconry Championship seeks to recognise the top winners in the traditional sport, who are playing a key role in preserving culture and heritage of their country and raising awareness of this art among a wider audience.

He also highlighted the importance of the global mega event, which is being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, in showcasing the UAE’s rich heritage, history and cultural identity to people from around the world.

Sheikh Ahmed added that the UAE Falcons Federation organises various events and competitions as part of its objectives to preserve and promote excellence in the sport of falconry.

From her part, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said that Expo 2020 is delighted to sponsor the championships, noting that the mega event represents a unique opportunity to shed light on Emirati culture and its authentic values as well as the country’s various achievements.

She added, "Expo 2020 provides a platform to introduce the world and millions of visitors to a traditional sport that was practiced by our forefathers as well as showcase the UAE’s various efforts to preserve its heritage and culture."

To be organised on 17th February, 2022, Dubai’s Shield for National Falcon Breeding features two categories which include one for the Sheikhs and another for the Public, with one round each and prizes totaling AED490,000 for the top ten winners. A AED50,000 prize each has been allocated for the best bred falcon in the UAE (individuals category) and best bred falcon in the UAE (falcon breeding centre category).