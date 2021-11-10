UrduPoint.com

UAE Falcons Take Medal Tally To 46 On Third Day Of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:15 AM

UAE Falcons take medal tally to 46 on third day of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) UAE’s Under-21 national jiu-jitsu team sealed another memorable medal haul on the third day of the country’s participation in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed sports City, on Tuesday, taking the nation’s total medal tally to 46, including 16 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attended the opening ceremony of the 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, until 11 November.

