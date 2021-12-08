UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities discuss cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The UAE Fatwa Council has organised a meeting between Fatwa authorities and organisations from around the world, on the sidelines of the eight meeting of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities, which concluded yesterday in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

In his welcome speech during the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, highlighted the importance of such meetings, thanks to their key role in promoting cooperation between Fatwa authorities around the world, and encouraging coordination in new jurisdictional matters.

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Director-General of the UAE Fatwa Council, explained the role of the council, phases of its development, its organisational structure, along with its competencies and plans.

He also noted the council’s previous achievements and highlighted its future vision, which is based on the UAE Government’s vision for the upcoming 50 years.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdulkareem Al Khassawneh; Grand Mufti of Jordan, Dr. Osama Sayyid Al-Azhari; Egyptian President's Adviser On Religious Affairs; and Prof. Dr. Koutoub Sano, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh academy, along with other scholars and muftis.