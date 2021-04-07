UAE Fatwa Council issues statement on jurisprudential updates related to Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The UAE Fatwa Council issued a statement on several jurisprudential updates related to the Holy Month of Ramadan, which were discussed during its third meeting in 2021.

In its statement on Fatwa No.11 for 2020, the council highlighted the necessity of adhering to the following matters: All segments of the community are obliged to follow the health and regulatory instructions issued by relevant national authorities, as well as follow all necessary procedures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19). It is strictly forbidden, according to Sharia, to violate these instructions. It is also strictly forbidden, according to Sharia, for those infected with the virus to be present in public areas or go to prayers in mosques, whether Friday prayers, Eid prayers or Tarawih prayers, and they should quarantine themselves and commit to medical treatment provided by national health authorities.

The council stressed that taking the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine via injection in the daytime during the Holy Month of Ramadan will not violate fasting or affect its validity, and if individuals taking the vaccine suffer from fatigue, they should break their fast.

The council urged everyone to cooperate with the government’s efforts by taking the vaccine on time and adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures announced by health authorities, affirming that not taking the vaccine if eligible will be deemed unlawful, as such behaviour can undermine people’s safety.

The council also urged the public to fully adhere to the preventive measures related to Tarawih prayers in mosques, most notably concerning wearing face masks and respecting social distancing, as well as to refrain from blocking roads by praying outside mosques, as this behaviour will expose people to risks and affect road users.

The council urged imams to reduce their prayer times and follow the guidance of the Prophet to relieve the people, as well as follow the precautionary measures announced by relevant authorities.

The council urged people, most notably the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to pray and perform Tarawih prayers at home, by conducting congregational prayers with their families or alone.

The council encouraged those wishing to donate Iftar meals to follow the procedures declared by relevant authorities, by coordinating with official charity organisations.

The council stressed that Eid prayers constitute a confirmed Sunna and may be performed at home if necessary. Therefore, if relevant authorities deem it necessary to prohibit Eid prayers in mosques, the public should respect these instructions and perform their prayers at home.