UAE Fatwa Council member among experts of US 'Commission on Unalienable Rights'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Hamza Yusuf Hanson, a US-born Islamic scholar and member of the UAE Fatwa Council, has been named a member of the United States "Commission on Unalienable Rights" to provide advice on human rights grounded in US founding principles and to review the role of human rights in American foreign policy.

US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, formed the commission on Sunday, comprising human rights experts, philosophers and activists, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents of varied background and beliefs.

Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies in the UAE and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, commended the selection of Sheikh Hanson, and said it was a testament to the competence of the council's members in human rights affairs.

He said the council's members serve as global ambassadors who portray a bright image of the UAE, which has become a model for tolerance and a generous aid donor thanks to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for promoting and upholding human rights and fostering inter-cultural dialogue.